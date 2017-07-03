Load mobile navigation
Police seize 79 firearms they believe 'were intended for criminal use'

An address in Iver was searched as part of a joint investigation in which 79 viable firearms were seized

  1. 79 viable firearms were seized1 of 12
  2. The firearms were seized from a vehicles trailer2 of 12
  3. A large cache of viable 4mm and 6mm handguns and a quantity of ammunition were all hidden3 of 12
  4. The cache was hidden in specially adapted concealments4 of 12
  5. The concealments were hidden in engine blocks5 of 12
  6. An address in Iver has been searched as part of the operation6 of 12
  7. Investigations by the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police revealed an importation of firearms was imminent over the weekend7 of 12
  8. Two men have been charged following the investigation8 of 12
  9. Police the guns were destined for criminal use in London and across the UK9 of 12
  10. Border Force officers were able to stop a vehicle before it entered the Channel Tunnel en-route to the UK on Saturday (July 1)10 of 12
  11. The weapons were hidden during searches of the vehicle's trailer11 of 12
  12. A vehicle was stopped on Saturday (July 1) before it entered the Channel Tunnel12 of 12
