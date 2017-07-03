Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

In pictures: Midsomer Murders spotted filming in Beaconsfield

Hit TV series Midsomer Murders was spotted filming scenes in Beaconsfield Old Town on Wednesday (June 28)

  • Share
  1. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield1 of 7
  2. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield2 of 7
  3. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield3 of 7
  4. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield4 of 7
  5. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield5 of 7
  6. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield6 of 7
  7. New scenes of Midsomer Murders were being filmed in Beaconsfield7 of 7
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
UK & World NewsUK braced for possible Donald Trump visit as anger grows over CNN attack video
US president accused of 'juvenile behaviour' as activists urge protesters to be on stand-by
Local NewsIn pictures: Midsomer Murders spotted filming in Beaconsfield
Hit TV series Midsomer Murders was spotted filming scenes in Beaconsfield Old Town on Wednesday (June 28)
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
UK & World NewsUK braced for possible Donald Trump visit as anger grows over CNN attack video
US president accused of 'juvenile behaviour' as activists urge protesters to be on stand-by
Local NewsIn pictures: Midsomer Murders spotted filming in Beaconsfield
Hit TV series Midsomer Murders was spotted filming scenes in Beaconsfield Old Town on Wednesday (June 28)
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
Top Stories
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
NHSRobert Lindsay backs the NHS as charity's 30th anniversary summer ball raises thousands for medical equipment
Scannappeal held a summer ball at the Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross
CrimeOne man charged and another arrested after two robberies in Chalfont St Peter
A 21-year-old has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery and one count of threatening a person with a knife in a public place
FordArson suspected after firefighters battle two van fires for more than an hour in Iver Heath
Thames Valley Police say the incident is currently being investigated as arson
IverPolice launch appeal to find wanted man with ties to Iver and High Wycombe
Officers are appealing for help in finding Gareth Sampson, who they have been searching for since carrying out a warrant on his property
AmershamCharity Bollywood night raises over £4,000 to fulfil goalkeeping legacy of Amersham teen
The event raised £4,460 to help fulfil Aaron West's dream of training goalkeepers who did not have access to specialist coaching
IverYoung delivery driver robbed at knifepoint by group of thugs in Iver
The 23-year-old was forced to open his van by the thugs, who sped away from the scene after the robbery, say police
Thames Valley PoliceWoman arrested in connection with gang robbery of eight men escapes arrest... still in handcuffs!
The woman was being arrested when she managed to run from the scene with handcuffs still on her wrist
Buckinghamshire County CouncilHounslow fly-tipper landed with huge fine after dumping van-load of asbestos in Fulmer
Hidden cameras caught Florin Arsene dumping the waste on the M40 emergency vehicle turnaround ramp
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay