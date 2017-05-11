Load mobile navigation
Fantastic photos show all the fun of the Beaconsfield fair

  1. These photos show people having fun at the fair1 of 16
  2. A lot of different activities could be found2 of 16
  3. Beaconsfield held its annual charter fair on Wednesday May 103 of 16
  4. Trolls were up for grabs4 of 16
  5. There was a mix of different fairground rides5 of 16
  6. Crowds flocked to Beaconsfield for the fair6 of 16
  7. Young and old flocked to the fair7 of 16
  8. Beaconsfield Charter Fair 20178 of 16
  9. At some points people could have been transported back to America9 of 16
  10. The annual fair has been running since the 13th century10 of 16
  11. Hook-a-duck was just one of the many traditional funfair games at the charter fair11 of 16
  12. Crowds enjoyed the glorious weather in Beaconsfield12 of 16
  13. People stayed after the sun set13 of 16
  14. People at fun at hook-a-duck14 of 16
  15. The fair has changed somewhat since 126915 of 16
  16. There was also popcorn for the hungry16 of 16
Thames Valley PoliceElderly man attacked and robbed during break-in at his Gerrards Cross house
Two men broke into a house, assaulted the occupant and fled during the break in
CheshamA41 crash arrest after two people killed in collision between Chesham and Tring
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving
Local NewsMan hit by train near Beaconsfield station named by coroner as 21-year-old local resident
The man was Robert Bentley, from Waller Road, who died on the afternoon of April 28
AmershamBucks firefighters tackle large woodland blaze at Long Park in Chesham Bois
The fire spread to 100 square metres of woodland overnight and one man required medical attention after breathing smoke
Buckinghamshire County CouncilShocking images show '600 tons' of rubbish dumped underneath the A40
Old abandoned cars, dirty sofas, bins and even fridges have been dumped
Local NewsFantastic photos show all the fun of the Beaconsfield fair
Local NewsFantastic photos show all the fun of the Beaconsfield fair
News600 tonnes of rubbish FINALLY to be cleared from underneath Denham Roundabout on A40
getwestlondon first reported the tipping in February but action has only been taken now
