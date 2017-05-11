Fantastic photos show all the fun of the Beaconsfield fair

NewsgalleryFantastic photos show all the fun of the Beaconsfield fair ShareByTom Herbert14:46, 11 MAY 2017These photos show people having fun at the fair (Photo: Elizabeth Vass, Hall Barn Estates Limited)1 of 16A lot of different activities could be found2 of 16Beaconsfield held its annual charter fair on Wednesday May 103 of 16Trolls were up for grabs4 of 16There was a mix of different fairground rides5 of 16Crowds flocked to Beaconsfield for the fair6 of 16Young and old flocked to the fair7 of 16Beaconsfield Charter Fair 20178 of 16At some points people could have been transported back to America9 of 16The annual fair has been running since the 13th century (Photo: Elizabeth Vass, Hall Barn Estates Limited)10 of 16Hook-a-duck was just one of the many traditional funfair games at the charter fair11 of 16Crowds enjoyed the glorious weather in Beaconsfield (Photo: Elizabeth Vass, Hall Barn Estates Limited)12 of 16People stayed after the sun set13 of 16People at fun at hook-a-duck14 of 16The fair has changed somewhat since 1269 (Photo: Elizabeth Vass, Hall Barn Estates Limited)15 of 16There was also popcorn for the hungry16 of 16