Charity ball rasies thousands for medical equipment

A summer ball held in Gerrards Cross to celebrite a charity's 30th anniversary has raised £26k for NHS equipment

  1. Robert Lindsay said 'the NHS is there for everyone'1 of 15
  2. Thousands of pounds has been raised for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals at the Scannappeal's summer pearl ball2 of 15
  3. Actor Robert Lindsay gave a speech at the event3 of 15
  4. The ball was held on Saturday June 244 of 15
  5. 150 people attended the ball5 of 15
  6. The ball was held to celebrate Scannappeal's 30th anniversary6 of 15
  7. Robert Lindsay is the charity's principal patron7 of 15
  8. A casino entertained guests after the meal8 of 15
  9. The event raised £26,000 for medical equipment9 of 15
  10. People were kept entertained after the ball10 of 15
  11. Robert Lindsay arriving with his wife, Rosemarie Ford11 of 15
  12. There was lots of entertainment for the guests12 of 15
  13. Hundreds helped celebrate the charity's birthday13 of 15
  14. The money raised will go towards medical equipment14 of 15
  15. The raffle raised thousands15 of 15
