Friday 13th is considered one of the unluckiest days of the year.

For some their phobia is so extreme they will refuse to leave their house over fears that something horrible will happen.

A fear of the day is so common in Britain that it even has its own name - triskaidekaphobia - and unfortunately for those people tomorrow will be Friday, January 13.

Travelodge surveyed 2,500 adults to seek their views on whether they believe certain numbers bring them good or bad luck.

Nearly 74% of adults reported that they have suffered from bad luck on a previous Friday 13th.

According to the travel company, half of British adults believe in the power of lucky numbers and will always use their personal lucky number to help them get ahead in life.

And 40% of Britons are superstitious and will be taking some form of proactive action tomorrow to avoid any form of bad luck coming their way.

The research also showed that 65% of British adults believe having a lucky number brings them good fortune with the most popular number being seven.

Just over half of those surveyed reported that their birth date is their most powerful lucky number and will use it to bring good luck.

Hotel managers reported seeing a continuing trend for business and leisure customers requesting a room associated with their lucky number.

They also said they regularly have customers who will not stay in room 13 – especially on Friday 13th.

Room 101 is the second least requested room number, room 666 is the third least popular and customers will avoid staying in room 13 as they feel it will bring them bad luck.

Chinese customers request not be placed on the fourth floor or in a room with the number four because in Mandarin the number four sounds too similar to the word death.

The most popular room number requested is the number seven followed one, ten, elven and sixteen.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “Our research shows that Britons certainly believe in the power of numbers and will use their lucky number to get ahead in life and avoid the number 13 at all costs.

“Across our network of 532 UK hotels we have a large number of regular business customers who always request the same room number.”

68% of adults are so superstitious about Friday 13th that they cannot get through the day without some kind of gesture to bring them good luck.

This includes throwing salt over their shoulders, saying good morning to a magpie when it crosses their path and searching for a black cat so that it crosses their path with good luck.