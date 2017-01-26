Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern Railways will be rolling-out free Wi-Fi for passengers on all it's routes next month thanks to a grant from the Department for Transport.

Chiltern were one of the first rail franchises to offer free Wi-Fi in 2011 and have slowly been extending their coverage over the years.

The company is working in partnership with telecoms giant EE to provide a 'continuously connected' experience by eliminating all connectivity black spots on their rail network and adding extra network capacity and coverage through a wireless trackside network.

Commuters and travellers will be able to use the services from mid-February and business travels will benefit from high-speed connectivity and the ability to make calls, even in tunnels.

Chiltern has also launched an integrated station and train Wi-Fi proposition allowing those using the internet on the platform waiting for a train to seamlessly stay connected once they board.

Dave Penney, Managing Director of Chiltern Railways said:

“Free Wi-Fi will soon be available on every Chiltern Railways train providing even more opportunity for passengers to get things done, whether this be finishing a presentation and checking email during the working day or ordering groceries on the home commute to claim back family time.

"The service has been available on our long distance trains since 2011, but this investment allows us to fulfil our aim to cover all services by extending free Wi-Fi to an additional 1400 services per week.”

Rail Minister Paul Maynard said:

“We are investing nearly £50m to roll out free, fast and reliable Wi-Fi on trains and I am delighted that passengers of Chiltern are set to be among those to benefit.

"We are working hard to ensure that passengers can work, get information or simply stay in touch with friends and family while they travel.

"We already require new franchisees to offer free Wi-Fi as standard and are determined that 90% of all trains will have access to Wi-Fi by the end of 2018.”