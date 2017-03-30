Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fraudulent managing director who lived an “indulgent lifestyle” after scamming high street banks out of more than £98,000 has been given a suspended sentence.

David Bennett, 51, of Hunts Hill Lane, High Wycombe, began committing fraud offences in 1998 and continued through until 2014 – Aylesbury Crown Court heard at his sentencing on March 22.

In 1998, Bennett obtained a fake ID, which he used when applying for banking services from high street and online lenders - including current accounts, a personal loan and credit cards.

On top of that, Bennett exploited his position as managing director of a telecommunications company, in High Wycombe, to provide further documents to verify the fake ID.

According to Thames Valley Police, Bennett used the proceeds of his fraudulent behaviour to “lead an indulgent lifestyle involving dining out and making high-value purchases”.

Bennett was arrested on December 9 2014 and charged on September 26 2016 - he pleaded guilty to two counts of false instrument with intent and 14 offences of Fraud by False Representation.

Other offences he admitted to were two counts of making an article for use in fraud, one offence of possession of false ID documents with intent, one count of possession of a false ID with intent and one count of possession of a false ID document.

The fraudster was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for two years, 250 hours of community service and must pay compensation to the banks for his debts of over £98,000.

“This was a complex investigation which was reported to us in 2014,” said Investigating Officer Detective Constable Emily Addison of the Thames Valley Police .

“Further investigation into Bennett, revealed the extent of his fraud against a number of banks.

“Bennett has owned up to his offences and has been ordered to pay back the money he fraudulently obtained from the banks.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated and this case proves that Thames Valley Police will investigate all instances of fraud thoroughly, and bring them before the courts wherever possible.”