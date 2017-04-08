Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fraudster has been jailed for his part in a crime network that conned victims into parting with large sums of money for non-existent high value goods.

George-Lucian Govoreanu, 34, of Eaton Avenue, High Wycombe, duped people into handing over more than £2 million, laundered through 221 fraudulently opened bank accounts.

He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday (April 4) to five years and eight months' imprisonment.

Detectives from the Met's Organised Crime Command launched an investigation into the activities of Govoreanu in June 2016 and arrested him on August 11 2016 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Govoreanu was remanded in custody and appeared at Harrow Crown Court on October 27 2016, where he entered a guilty plea and was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Govoreanu's activities formed part of a wider Romanian organised crime network. The gang used fraudulent Internet classified adverts to entice members of the public to part with large sums of money for goods that they never received.

The goods offered were for high value items such as luxury cars, holidays and property rentals.

The advertisements for the non-existent goods were placed on genuine Internet marketplace websites.

Govoreanu's role in the network was to recruit and manage a team of around 20 bank account openers who opened accounts using counterfeit documents that he supplied.

Through these accounts the proceeds of the fraudulent Internet transactions of the wider network were laundered.

Govoreanu would source suitable 'account mules' in Romania and pay for their flights to and from the UK on budget airlines.

On arrival he would provide them with somewhere to stay while they worked for him opening bank accounts. The accommodation they stayed in was rented and paid for by Govoreanu and housed up to five 'mules' at a time.

The value of the fraud attributed to Govoreanu's strand of the crime network is £2,375,360.63.

Detective Constable Chris Collins, of the Met's Organised Crime Command, said: "This network has conned people out of their hard-earned cash with fraudulent adverts, usually for vehicles, holidays and property lettings, things that people have often had to save for.

"They make the fake ads appear credible by placing them on genuine online marketplaces such as Autotrader, Gumtree and Airbnb.

"The 'crime holidays' facilitated by Govoreanu - whereby he provided flights and accommodation for those opening bank accounts - have provided the wider network with the means to launder the ill-gotten cash that was fraudulently taken from unwitting victims."

Enquiries continue with the aim of identifying others involved in the criminal network.