Four people were injured in a car crash in Amersham .

Emergency services were called to Station Road at around 3.40pm on Thursday March 30 after two cars collided.

Two men and two women suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield made the scene safe and assisted Thames Valley Police.

No arrests have been made.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 3.30pm yesterday following reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Station Square, Amersham.

"Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance and fire services.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

"No arrests were made."