Four men have been sentenced for rape and sexual activity with a child in High Wycombe.

Christopher Hammond, aged 37, of no fixed abode, Charlie Merefield, aged 21, of Rosebery Avenue, High Wycombe, Nathan Tilly, aged 24, of Suffield Road, High Wycombe, and Ryan Henry, aged 22, of Blackamoor Lane, Maidenhead, were convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The offences all relate to one victim.

Hammond was convicted of five counts of rape at Aylesbury Crown Court sitting at Amersham on Monday December 12.

Between May 28 2013 and December 31 2013, Hammond raped a girl aged between 13 and 14 on five occasions.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury following a five day hearing.

Hammond was charged with the offences on April 25 this year.

He was sentenced to a total of 19 years’ imprisonment.

Merefield was convicted of sexual activity with a female child under the age of 16 on December 2 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He engaged in sexual activity with the girl between February 28 2014 and April 1 2014 knowing that she was under the age of sexual consent.

He was charged with the offences on April 19 this year.

Merefield pleaded guilty and was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for nine months.

Tilly was convicted of sexual activity with a female child under the age of 16 on December 2 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Between July 21 2014 and August 1 2014, he engaged in sexual activity with a girl despite knowing that she was below the age of sexual consent.

Tilly was charged with the offences on April 20 this year.

He pleaded guilty and was given a 13 month prison sentence, suspended for 13 months.

Henry was convicted of one count of taking indecent photographs at Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 December.

He was found to be in possession of material containing indecent images of the victim between June 11 2014 and August 18 2014.

Henry was charged with the offences on April 20 this year.

He pleaded guilty and was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for nine months.

Reporting restrictions were in place relating to this investigation but lifted once Hammond was sentenced on 12 December.

Merefield and Tilly were sentenced on December 2 and Henry was sentenced on December 7.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Kerry Bradfield of Force CID, said: “This has been a complex case managed by the Thames Valley Police Child Abuse Unit in Aylesbury and Force CID over two years.

“The effect that these offences have had on the victim cannot be overstated.

"She has suffered significant physiological harm, in particular at the hands of Christopher Hammond.

“Hopefully, the sentencing of these men will help in some way to assist in her recovery.”