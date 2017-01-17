Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire's district councils have all voted to submit their plans for the creation of unitary councils in Bucks.

Councillors voted for two unitary bodies, one for the south of Buckinghamshire, replacing what is now South Bucks, Chiltern and Wycombe district councils and a northern unitary where Aylesbury Vale district council is.

The plans will now be submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid. The leaders of the councils will also meet with the Secretary of State on Thursday afternoon (January 19) to discuss their proposal in further detail.

Mr Javid has already received a proposal about a unitary body in Bucks from Buckinghamshire County Council. The county council submitted plans in September for their one-unitary model that would cover the entirety of the county council's current area.

DETAILS OF THE PLANS:

In the full member council meetings last night, South Bucks voted unanimously for the plan at 17-0 in a remarkably short meeting with no objectors. Chiltern District Council voted in favour of the plans, 25-2 whilst Wycombe District Council voted 39-3 in favour with four abstentions.

Aylesbury Vale voted for the plans but added a minor amendment proposed by Liberal Democrat Councillor LLew Monger. The amendment asks for "a steering committee with all-party membership to be established to work with the leader of the council, officers and consultants to further develop and subsequently implement the strategic and business case to the formation of the new council".

The Secretary of State will now evaluate both proposals but has indicated that the decision will be made in late March. If a plan is then chosen by him, it is unlikely that any change will take before Spring 2019.

The two Liberal Democrat Councillors for Chiltern District Council voted against the proposal for two smaller unitaries.

Councillor Peter Jones said "This is a U-turn by the Conservative administration".

"Only a few weeks ago the district council leaders were lining up to tell us what a fine job they were doing and that change was unnecessary. But if we're going to change anyway, we may as well save £73 million as £58 million."

The local Lib Dem leader added "But if the new grouping happens, it should be called the Council of The Chiltern Hundreds. The historical hundreds of the Chilterns reflect the current geography of the three district councils very well".

Independent Chiltern District councillors Seb Berry and Derek Lacey issued a joint statement in support of the plans:

"We very much support the District Councils proposal for two new unitary authorities in Bucks.

"The three southern District Councils have already clearly demonstrated that they can work closely together in partnership to deliver improved, more efficient services for residents, whilst retaining a meaningful and accessible local connection with communities right across southern Bucks.

"That connection is vitally important both politically as well as in administrative terms. Unitary councils surely work best when grown organically on the bedrock of well run local authorities that local people trust, rather than the more top down and remote model being pushed by a frankly out of touch and inefficient County Council."