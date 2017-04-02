Lambs help the Epilepsy Society raise funds for P

Have you ever wanted to buy your own Art Deco-style house?

Well, look no further because an an extraordinary looking property in Gerrards Cross has gone on the market for less than £2 million.

Set in 1.75 acres of land, it offers potential buyers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

But there is a catch - this striking looking house along leafy Slade Oak Lane is in need of a complete Grand Designs-style makeover.

Up for sale with the Frost Partnership at £1,790,000, this magnificent looking house is listed as requiring "complete renovation."

Christopher Perryman, of the Frost Partnership, said: "It has not been updated or maintained in a long time."

Within the extensive grounds there are also two detached outbuildings, one of which has a kitchenette and shower room attached to a triple garage with light and power, and a tennis court for sports fans.