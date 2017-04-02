Have you ever wanted to buy your own Art Deco-style house?

Well, look no further because an an extraordinary looking property in Gerrards Cross has gone on the market for less than £2 million.

This art deco house in leafy Slade Oak Lane has gone up for sale for £1.8million

Set in 1.75 acres of land, it offers potential buyers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The kitchen in this impressive looking house

Read More

Property news

But there is a catch - this striking looking house along leafy Slade Oak Lane is in need of a complete Grand Designs-style makeover.

The house is in need of complete renovation

Up for sale with the Frost Partnership at £1,790,000, this magnificent looking house is listed as requiring "complete renovation."

The house in Gerrards Cross needs a lot of work done to it
The house is set in 1.75 acres of land

Christopher Perryman, of the Frost Partnership, said: "It has not been updated or maintained in a long time."

The house has not been maintained or updated in a long time
There are two outbuildings within the grounds

Within the extensive grounds there are also two detached outbuildings, one of which has a kitchenette and shower room attached to a triple garage with light and power, and a tennis court for sports fans.