A former school teacher from Flackwell Heath has pleaded not guilty to a number of historic sex offences.

Norman Cunliffe, 75, of Juniper Lane, was charged on December 7 with two counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, two counts of inciting a girl under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault on a female over 16.

They took place in Bucks in the 1980s.

He pleaded not guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (January 10) and has been bailed to appear on February 27.