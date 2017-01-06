Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world's most famous steam locomotive is coming to the Chilterns.

The FlA3 Class 60103 Flying Scotsman will be returning to the tracks from this spring and will be in action until the middle of September.

Excitement over the famous engine, which was restored last year, has never been greater, with the BBC currently broadcasting a documentary series abroad the vintage.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Last year a planned trip through the Chilterns was cancelled after the company behind the trip, Steam Dreams , said the line was not ready.

An online schedule has been published informing train fans of the places that the 94-year-old locomotive will be visiting in 2017.

A range of tours, with various dining options , will be run by three different tour operators - Steam Dreams, Railway Touring Company and Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - all of which can be booked directly with them.

2017 tour programme:

1-2 and 8-9 April: On display in steam at Rail Story, Ingrow, with footplate access (subject to availability)

3-7 April: Daily runs from Keighley to Oxenhope (Flying Scotsman outward only)

13-16 May: Flying Scotsman to Edinburgh (3-night break) (sold out)

19 May: Cardiff to Shrewsbury (Flying Scotsman on the return journey only)

19 May: Severn Estuary Circular from Newport

23 May: Severn Estuary Circular from Bristol

23 May: Bristol to Minehead

26 May: West of England Morning Tour from Minehead

26 May: West of England Evening Tour from Bishop’s Lydeard - passing through Bath

31 May: Hampshire Countryside Tour from Salisbury

31 May: Salisbury to London Evening Tour

3 June: Surrey Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Victoria (sold out)

3 June: Hampshire Hills Evening Tour from London Victoria

6 June: Chiltern Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Paddington

6 June: Chiltern Hills Evening Tour from London Paddington

9 June: Chiltern Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Paddington

9 June: Chiltern Hills Evening Tour from London Paddington

24 June: The Scarborough Flyer from Scarborough to London King’s Cross (Flying Scotsman outward only)

1 July: The Yorkshireman from London King’s Cross to York (Flying Scotsman outward only)

16 July: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

23 July: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

29 July: The Hadrian from Derby to Carlisle

6 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

13 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

20 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

3 September: The Waverley from York to Carlisle

15-18 September: London to Yorkshire (Moors & Dales Express 3-night break)

Book tickets: