The world's most famous steam locomotive is coming to the Chilterns.
The FlA3 Class 60103 Flying Scotsman will be returning to the tracks from this spring and will be in action until the middle of September.
Excitement over the famous engine, which was restored last year, has never been greater, with the BBC currently broadcasting a documentary series abroad the vintage.
Last year a planned trip through the Chilterns was cancelled after the company behind the trip, Steam Dreams , said the line was not ready.
An online schedule has been published informing train fans of the places that the 94-year-old locomotive will be visiting in 2017.
A range of tours, with various dining options , will be run by three different tour operators - Steam Dreams, Railway Touring Company and Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - all of which can be booked directly with them.
2017 tour programme:
- 1-2 and 8-9 April: On display in steam at Rail Story, Ingrow, with footplate access (subject to availability)
- 3-7 April: Daily runs from Keighley to Oxenhope (Flying Scotsman outward only)
- 13-16 May: Flying Scotsman to Edinburgh (3-night break) (sold out)
- 19 May: Cardiff to Shrewsbury (Flying Scotsman on the return journey only)
- 19 May: Severn Estuary Circular from Newport
- 23 May: Severn Estuary Circular from Bristol
- 23 May: Bristol to Minehead
- 26 May: West of England Morning Tour from Minehead
- 26 May: West of England Evening Tour from Bishop’s Lydeard - passing through Bath
- 31 May: Hampshire Countryside Tour from Salisbury
- 31 May: Salisbury to London Evening Tour
- 3 June: Surrey Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Victoria (sold out)
- 3 June: Hampshire Hills Evening Tour from London Victoria
- 6 June: Chiltern Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Paddington
- 6 June: Chiltern Hills Evening Tour from London Paddington
- 9 June: Chiltern Hills Lunchtime Tour from London Paddington
- 9 June: Chiltern Hills Evening Tour from London Paddington
- 24 June: The Scarborough Flyer from Scarborough to London King’s Cross (Flying Scotsman outward only)
- 1 July: The Yorkshireman from London King’s Cross to York (Flying Scotsman outward only)
- 16 July: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 23 July: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 29 July: The Hadrian from Derby to Carlisle
- 6 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 13 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 20 August: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 3 September: The Waverley from York to Carlisle
- 15-18 September: London to Yorkshire (Moors & Dales Express 3-night break)
Book tickets:
- Steam Dreams - call 01483 209 888 (Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm) or visit steamdreams.com
- Railway Touring Company – call 01553 661500 (Monday-Friday 8.30am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm) or visit railwaytouring.net
- Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - call 01535 645214 (daily 9.30am-4.30pm) or visit kwvr.co.uk