A fly-tipper has had to pay a fine of over £2,000 after a van was caught dumping excavation waste on the A355 Amersham Road.

Zak Anthony Turner, 25, of Broddick House, Brambleside, High Wycombe, was found guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on January 25 to an offence of being in control of a vehicle used in fly-tipping.

The court heard that on April 7 2016, a fly-tipping surveillance camera in a lay-by just north of Beaconsfield caught an unknown person dumping waste onto the road from a Ford Transit van.

The van was was traced to Turner and when interviewed at a police station, he misled the investigating officers saying that he had sold the vehicle.

But when presented with evidence to the contrary he admitted that he did still own the vehicle but had lent it to a third party.

He claimed that he found this person intimidating, which is why he had first given a different story.

At the trial another man came forward and claimed he owned and had control of the vehicle used to commit the offence - but the Magistrates were not convinced.

Turner was fined £1,153, and ordered to pay clean-up and prosecution costs in the sum of £800. A victim surcharge of £115 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,068.

Sir Beville Stanier, chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: “This case demonstrates how the enforcement officers working to deter illegal dumping in Buckinghamshire are taking a proactive approach with hidden surveillance cameras that are catching significantly more offenders in the act.

“I hope this case will act as a deterrent to would be fly-tippers and remind them that it is just not worth the risk.”

The case was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Report illegal dumping in Bucks on 0845 330 1856 or at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly