A fly-tipper has been fined nearly £5,000 for dumping rubbish across Buckinghamshire .

John Joseph Keenan, 33, of Fullers Court, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire also received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court last week.

Keenan pleaded guilty on March 22 to two offences of fly-tipping and four offences of failure in duty of care regarding waste he had produced.

The court heard that on September 28 2015 waste was found dumped in Duckmore Lane, Tring, which was traced to work carried out by Keenan’s company, Gladstone Home Improvements Ltd.

On March 9 2016 waste was found dumped at Bottom Lane, Seer Green which was traced to an address in Harrow.

The investigator visited the address and found newly finished driveway works by Gladstone Home Improvements Ltd.

On May 12 2016 an investigator found waste dumped illegally by the roadside at Askett near Princes Risborough .

The waste had come from driveway works at a private residence in Epsom, Surrey.

Payment for the work had been made to Keenan.

On May 26 2016 waste dumped at College Road North, Aston Clinton, was examined by a second investigator.

The waste was again traced to work carried out by Gladstone Home Improvements Ltd on a domestic property in Mitcham, Surrey.

On August 8 2016 a surveillance camera targeting fly-tipping recorded images of Keenan dumping a truck load of driveway waste at Halton, near Aston Clinton, from a tipper truck registered to him.

The waste was examined for evidence and was found to have come from work carried out by Gladstone Home Improvements Ltd at Edgware, London.

On October 5 2016 a second surveillance camera captured images of Keenan’s tipper truck dumping a load of waste at Chalk Lane, Little Missenden.

Again, the waste was examined for evidence and was found to have come from work carried out by Keenan.

When interviewed at a police station, Keenan admitted duty of care failings in his working practice, but denied dumping waste himself.

He could not account for the visible physical similarity between himself and the dumper. At court he entered guilty pleas to all charges.

The Magistrates sentenced Keenan to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered clean-up and prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £4,749.01.

Warren Whyte, Buckinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “This case is a serious one involving a campaign of criminal fly-tipping across the county.

"In cases like this we will thoroughly investigate so that the perpetrators are brought to justice in Buckinghamshire.

"As this successful prosecution shows, we will not tolerate this sort of selfish and arrogant disregard for our environment.”

Report fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly or call 0845 330 1856.