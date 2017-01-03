Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flasher has exposed himself to a woman walking along West Street, Marlow.

It happened at around 11.25pm on Monday (Jan 2).

The flasher then ran off along West Street away from Marlow town centre.

He is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, bald or with little hair, slim build, around 6ft 3ins tall and scruffy.

He was wearing grey joggers and a grey top.

Investigating officer, PC Rob Allen, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man acting suspiciously or seen this incident to come forward.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.