A GP surgery in Flackwell Heath will close following a report by the healthcare watchdog which ruled its safety as inadequate.

The safety of the Hawthornden Surgery’s branch practice, in Straight Bit, was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission in a report published in January.

It reads: “We found concerns and regulatory breaches relating to the health and safety arrangements at the branch practice more commonly known as Flackwell Surgery.

“We have rated the practice inadequate for the provision of safe services and requires improvement for provision of well led service.”

Inspectors found there were insufficient arrangements in place to deal with emergency situations at the practice, citing a lack of available oxygen and only having one GP working at the time.

The practice was also criticised for not undertaking an infection control audit and not always following appropriate standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

The report also ruled that the management of legionella and monitoring of fire safety procedures at the branch practice were not always managed appropriately.

Overall the Hawthornden Surgery, whose main practice is based in Bourne End, received a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

It was judged to be effective, caring and responsive, as all three categories received a ‘good rating’.

The practice will now apply to NHS England to close the surgery and patients have until March 31 to share their views on its future.

A statement reads: “The partners of Hawthornden Surgery have carefully considered the issues raised by the CQC, but due to the scale of reconfiguration work required at the branch surgery they have reluctantly decided they must apply to NHS England to close the Flackwell Heath branch permanently.

“The practice now wants patient feedback to tell it what the concerns are about the branch closure and so that upcoming plans to develop and improve services can address these points wherever possible.

“Ultimately, the practice is pursuing the possibility of establishing a single, new purpose built surgery at some point in the future.”

Dr Sarah Buxton, senior partner, said: “We realise many patients will share our disappointment at our proposed plans for the closure of the branch surgery, but we hope they stay with us and continue to use the Hawthornden Surgery, less than two miles away, in Wharf Lane, which is linked directly by bus.

“We firmly believe this decision to be in the best interests of patient care at both surgeries.”

Share feedback by writing to hawthornden.management@nhs.net or Anne Ronan, Practice Manager at Hawthornden Surgery.