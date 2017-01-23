Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A raid on a property in High Wycombe on Thursday January 19 has lead to the arrest of five people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The raid took place at 9.30 am on London Road after a warrant was granted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police seized a quantity of what they believe to be Class A drugs as well as cash, from the property.

Three of the people arrested were from High Wycome: a 66 year-old man, a 30 year-old man and a 46 year-old woman.

Police have also arrested a 30 year-old woman from Princes Risborough and a 33 year-old man of no fixed abode.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and are currently on bail until February 17.