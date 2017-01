Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue a man after a lorry hit a van on the M40.

They were called to the motorway northbound between junctions 4 (Handy Cross) and 5 (Stokenchurch) at around 4.50pm last night (Mon Jan 23).

Two crews from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended.

The man was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.