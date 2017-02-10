Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued a man who caught his finger in a pool table pocket in Milton Keynes on Wednesday (Feb 8) evening.

A crew from Broughton was called out to Hollywood Bowl, Xscape, Marlborough Gate.

Luckily he was uninjured.

And they also tackled a bedroom fire in Denham yesterday evening (Thurs Feb 9).

Crews from Gerrards Cross and Ruislip were called out at around 6.30pm to Denham Green Close.

They used one hose reel, one set of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

And crews were also called out to tackle two domestic fires in Chesham and Amersham on Wednesday evening.

And a kitchen fire they were called out to at around 5.15pm was luckily out on arrival.

Amersham firefighters ventilated the area, gave safety advice and carried out a Home Fire Risk Check.