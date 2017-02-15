Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued an injured woman following a crash on a road that has been dubbed the most dangerous in the country.

Emergency services were called to the A412 Uxbridge Road following a two car pile-up close to the Black Park junction at around 2.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday February 15).

@andysgardenm tweeted that he saw two ambulances, two fire engines and around four police cars after sharing the information that there was a crash and to avoid the road.

Iver Heath Drama Club tweeted: "According to Ivers Community Facebook group, 4-5 vehicles involved. One car being cut apart at Black Park jct."

Matt Streuli tweeted at 4.10pm: "A412 is reopen. Drivers involved are going to Hospital."

This stretch of road is notorious for accidents and locals have branded it ‘The most dangerous road in the county’.

The number of deaths seen there in the last decade has more than quadrupled following the closure closure of a junction at Billet Lane in 2006/7

A recent petition to make changes to the road, in the aftermath of three fatalities in the last three months of 2016 gained almost 2,700 signatures and has been submitted to the Buckinghamshire County council.

The inquests into the deaths of Jacek Krzesaj who died on October 17 2016, Ayesha Farooq who died on October 19 and Joshua Cadell who died on Dcember 11, after being involved in accidents on the road, will be held this month.