Firefighters rescued a dog that was stuck in a storm drain on Friday afternoon.

Wearing rescue suits and using a Delsar listening device they were able to reunite the pooch with her owners.

Crews from Aylesbury were called at 3.07pm on February 10 to Bedgrove Park, Ambleside, Bedgrove, Aylesbury.

And crews from Maidenhead and Slough used the jaws of life to rescue a person following a three car crash on Institute Road, Taplow at around 6pm.

Three women and a man were injured in the crash and were left in the care of paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used a 10.5-metre ladder to rescue a man and a boy from a first-floor window after a car hit a house on Pheasant Rise, Chesham,

Crews from Amersham and High Wycombe were called out at around 4.50pm yesterday, also set up a cordon following the crash in which neither the man or boy were injured.

Yesterday, a man was injured after a car crash on the A5 southbound, Milton Keynes.

A crew from Bletchley was called to the crash near the Mount Farm Exit at 7.25am yesterday (Sunday February 12) morning.

Firefighters assisted the South Central Ambulance Service with casualty care. Luckily no one was trapped.

And just this morning (Mon Feb 13), at around 8.30an, firefighters were called to the M40 northbound to reports of a car on its rood.

One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield attended were called to junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 4 (Handy Cross).

Luckily no-one was trapped and the services of the brigade were not required.