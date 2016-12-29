Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been kept on their toes over the past few days as the new year approaches.

Three people were injured in a motorway car crash last night (Wednesday Decemeber 28).

Crews were called at around 5.20pm to the M40 southbound, between junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 2 ( Beaconsfield ).

Crews from Beaconsfield and High Wycombe made the scene safe.

No one was trapped.

Two women and a man were injured.

And early this morning firefighters had to rescue two injured men after a car hit a tree in High Wycombe in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from High Wycombe raced to Horns Lane at around 1.34am today (Thursday December 29).

And with Thames Valley Police issuing warnings about icy road conditions over Twitter , sharing an image of a car on its roof, firefighters were called out to two incidents where a car had crashed into a ditch.

Firefighters raced to North Lee Lane, Stoke Mandeville at around 8.30am this morning (Thurs December 29).

Luckily no one was trapped, and a man and a woman were out of the car uninjured when the firefighters arrived.

And just 25 minutes earlier, they rushed to Marsh Lane to reports of another car in a ditch.

Crews from Aylesbury made the scene safe and again, no one was trapped.

A woman was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.