Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has moved to reassure members of the public after government figures revealed a fall in firefighter numbers in the last five years.

Workforce numbers, released by the Home Office, reveal that in Buckinghamshire firefighter strength fell by a third from 2011 - the second biggest decrease in England.

According to the figures, in 2011 Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service had 555 full-time (FTE) firefighters while in 2016 there were 381 - a 31.3% drop.

It is proportionally the second biggest drop across the country after Cambridgeshire that has a 31.5% fewer firefighters.

To get the FTE numbers, full-time officers and staff are counted as one, and part-time are counted according to the proportion of full-time worked. For example, a firefighter working 60% of full-time hours is counted as 0.6.

So overall head count is is likely to be higher than the FTE number.

In 2016 Buckinghamshire had 259 full-time firefighters and the equivalent of 122 on-call firefighters.

These on-call or ‘retained’ firefighters have the same training as full-time workers but are not employed full-time by the department.

A Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the service has had no fire station closures and has the same number of fire appliances

The spokesman said the latest figure does not reflect the fact there are currently 20 firefighter apprentices who have almost completed their first year and there have been no firefighter redundancies.

They added: "In the face of several years of cuts to our budget, we have had to find ways of making do with less, rather than doing less."

In England the FTE number of firefighters has decreased by 16% since 2011 from 41,171 to 34,395.

The total FTE number of support and fire control staff was 7,952, 18% lower than five years beforehand.

Almost every fire department around the country apart from Suffolk and Cornwall has seen a drop in firefighter strength during this time.

During the Grenfell blaze in West London, almost 250 firefighters from London Fire Brigade were fighting the huge fire for at least 24 hours.

More than 450 emergency service staff were on the scene.

At the time of writing, the official number of people confirmed dead is 79.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said the scale of the fire was ‘unprecedented’.

He told reporters: "This is an unprecedented incident. In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never ever seen anything of this scale."

Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and, among the 120 flats, there were between 400 and 600 people living there.

The building was refurbished recently at a cost of £8.6m and work were completed in May last year.