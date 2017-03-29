Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crews from across Bucks tackled a house fire in Chesham last night.

Firefighters from Chesham, Amersham, Great Missenden, and High Wycombe were called out to fight the blaze on Hodds Wood Road at around 7.51pm (Tuesday March 28).

A spokesperson for the fire service said that when they arrived the fire was already "well developed" and had affected half of the house and the roof.

The added: "The firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control and to search the property as it was not clear whether there was anyone inside it.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to confirm that there was no-one in the house."

Bucks and MK fire tweeted on social media site Twitter late last night, at around 10pm, to say that everyone was accounted for.

Firefighters used three main jets and six sets of breathing apparatus.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control and two of the four fire engines remained at the scene until 11.30pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

More as we get it.