As you may or may not have heard, it snowed in Bucks last night.

The cold weather caused problems for parts of the country and chaos for commuters.

Railways, roads and airports saw difficulties in travelling yesterday (Thurs Jan 12).

It has also affected a number of schools across the county:

West Wycombe Combined School. Closed due to specific circumstances. Lane up to school is too icy to drive/walk up to.

Amersham School. The school site is very icy and unsafe.

Students to arrive from 11.10am with Lesson 2 starting at 11.30am.

Lesson 3 - 12.30 to1.30 Lunch - 1.30 to 2.10 Lesson 4 - 2.10 to 3.30

Please make sure your child has breakfast as they are not having a break time food service.

Sensible clothing and shoes please. No jeans. Wellies in plastic bag.

See www.amershamschool.org.uk for full information and guidance.

Cressex Community School. Change to normal school opening - school opened later at 9.30am to enable students and staff to travel safely and for site maintenance to be completed.