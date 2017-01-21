Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Grade II listed Gerrards Cross mansion has been bought - for a massive £13million.

Bulstrode Park has been sold to a private buyer by Savills, on behalf of Christian charity WEC International.

WEC International owned and occupied the 106,000 square foot - 9,861 square metre - Victorian mansion since 1967.

It was used as their UK headquarters and a training base for future missionaries.

WEC International was founded by the English cricketer Charles T Studd, who played in the original Ashes test.

The mammoth pad is set in 38.9 acres - 15.7 hectares - of mature grounds and was once home to the infamous Hanging Judge Jefferys, who was notorious for sentencing convicted persons to death by hanging.

The estate has been up for sale at a guide price of £15million since March last year.

Savills say the marketing campaign brought strong interest from residential developers, hoteliers and international education groups.

Gary Witham, director in the hotels team at Savills, said: “We are pleased to have sold Bulstrode, it is an outstanding example of Victorian architecture within a stunning listed setting.

“The influence of people who have trained here has been global and the estate has an exciting future under new ownership.”

John Bagg, UK director of WEC International, said: “The completion of the sale of Bulstrode represents a deeply strategic and significant moment in the history of WEC International.

“The sale of Bulstrode was the core element of a wider re-ordering of our work which will enable us to more effectively fulfil our aims and objectives.

“We now look forward to the unfolding of the next season in our work.”