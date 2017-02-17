Council tax is set to rise by more than £1 a week.
The 4.99% hike was passed by a vote of 38 to 2 at a Bucks County Council meeting yesterday (Thursday February 16) when the 2017/18 budget was approved.
Leader Martin Tett said the budget was the ‘result of the prudent decisions taken during a real period of uncertainty’.
Standard council tax will increase by 1.99%, while the council has also agreed to implement the government’s 3% social care precept.
This precept will go towards the spiralling cost of adult social care.
Mr Tett told councillors on Thursday: “We have not only reshaped the council and its services, which has saved us over £100m over the past five years, but we have also been more commercial, with income now over £70 million per annum and targeted to increase by another £7 million next year.
“This budget offers Buckinghamshire the stability which is so vital when planning services and puts us on a sure footing for the future - whatever that may hold.”
The council says that tax remains below the average for county councils in the country and the rise amounts to an £1.11p increase per week for Band D rate payers.
This is the last year the council will receive the Revenue Support Grant, which only four years ago amounted to 18.6% of the budget.