Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father and son duo have been fined over £2,000 for fly-tipping after someone reported them to the Local Authority.

Andrew James Lockie, 51, and his son Richard Andrew Lockie, 30, both of Frensham Walk, Farnham Common, were spotted dumping a log and wood cuttings in a wooded area off Langtons Meadow, Farnham Common.

The registration number of their Land Rover was used to trace the vehicle to the owner, Richard Lockie, who was then interviewed, along with his father, at a police station.

They stated that the waste had come from their garden and that they thought it would be okay as it was green waste dumped in a wooded area.

They pleaded guilty to the offence at Wycombe Magistrates Court. The Magistrates fined Andrew Lockie £330 and fine Richard Lockie £350. Both were ordered to pay £701.50 each towards prosecution costs, plus £30 and £35 respectively in victim surcharges.

The total to pay was therefore £2,148.

Sir Beville Stanier, Chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said:

"Instead of using the free facilities available to householders at all of Buckinghamshire's household recycling centres, these men decided to assume that because they were dumping garden waste, it didn't count as fly tipping.

"The magistrates made it very clear that this is not the view of the local community or, indeed, the law."

You can report illegal dumping in Bucks on 0845 330 1856 or online here.