The fate of a relief road for Beaconsfield is set to be decided next week as councillors meet to discuss plans for its future.

Officers are seeking support for proposals to build a road between the A355/Maxwell Road and Wilton Park on land to the east of the town.

The Development Control Committee at Bucks County Council is set to discuss the planning application at a crunch meeting in Aylesbury on Monday (July 31).

The proposals were submitted in November last year in a bid to ease traffic problems and cut congestion in the town.

They are designed to divert traffic away from the A355 and the London Road roundabout, which suffer long delays and traffic jams because of a number of bottlenecks along the road.

It is also hoped the plans will “meet the demands of future growth in the surrounding area”.

And if agreed, committee members will forward the plans to the Secretary of State and delegate authority to approve the application to the Head of Development Control.

The road would be approximately 1km in length and would tie into the existing A355 at the northern end via a new three-arm roundabout.

Access to Maxwell Road and Hyde Green would be from a priority controlled T-junction to the south of the new roundabout.

At the southern end it would connect with a permitted new roundabout and network of new roads, which are planned to serve a proposed mixed-use development at Wilton Park, providing a link through to the Pyebush roundabout and south to the M40.

The agenda papers say the single carriageway road “would vary between 1.5m below existing ground level at the southern end, to approximately 1.5m above existing ground level in the north”.

The development also includes a 3m wide shared cycleway/pedestrian path on the western side of the new road and a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists where the new road meets the existing Public Right of Way.

If planning permission is granted, construction is due to commence in 2018 with an approximate eight month construction period.

The new road is proposed to be open in 2019.