The charity that looks after the Grand Union Canal are looking for volunteer lock-keepers at two Locks in Bucks.

The Canal & River Trust is on the lookout for people interested in volunteering at Soulbury Three Locks and at Marsworth Locks in Buckinghamshire to help passing boaters, welcome visitors and give a hand to the Trust’s teams in maintaining the canal.

Being a lock-keeper is arguably the most iconic role on Britain's internal waterways have operated on the canal for hundreds of years. It is hoped that the volunteers will help keep that tradition alive.

Sonny King, from the Canal & River Trust, said:

“Our lock keepers are the face of the canal, safely seeing boats through the locks, as well as helping people with directions or information about the area.

"It’s a great role for anyone keen to work outdoors and meet new people. You’ll learn new skills and provide a huge amount of help for the thousands of visitors we get to the canal each year.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply and full training will be provided. Volunteer lock-keepers work on a shift basis from April to October but many stay on to help the trust with other work in winter.

Maurice Farndon, one our volunteer lock keepers said:

“I’ve been a lock keeper for the last six years and really love being out in the fresh air along the canal.

“There’s not really a typical day, if we’re not helping people though the locks, then we can be litter picking, talking to visitors or even giving directions to the nearest restaurant.

"Time flies when I’m working on the canal-side and it’s a great way to stay fit too. I’d definitely recommend the role to anyone interested in getting outdoors and helping people visiting or living in the community.”