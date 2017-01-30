Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a Canadian man found dead in Milton Keynes has paid tribute to him and condemned 'rumours' about his character.

Mr Sivananthan was found dead in St Leger Drive, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, on Saturday January 21.

Four people have been charged with his murder so far, including a 17 year-old from Croydon.

The tribute from his family reads:

“Suren was thoughtful, caring, and very hardworking. He was someone that valued the relationship with his family and friends. You could always count on Suren to be there for you when you most needed someone.

“Laughing came naturally to him and he knew how to bring joy to someone even during the most difficult time. He was always making jokes and definitely the life of a party.

“Suren was very athletic and enjoyed playing various sports, some of which include cricket, volleyball, basketball, etc.

“Suren was very humble, he had taken the initiative to fundraise money for the people that were in dire need of support during the tsunami in Sri Lanka.

“Since we received the devastating news of Suren's death, the media has printed various different versions of what happened to Suren and some articles have included incorrect information about his character.

“We do not want these rumours to tarnish the loving person that Suren was, we want to treasure the memory we have of him and want people to know what he was like as a person. We as his family and friends know the real him and we urge people to not believe everything in the media.”