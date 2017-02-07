Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Locals have branded the two-mile stretch of the A412, Uxbridge Road in George Green, 'The most dangerous road in the county' after the number of deaths on the road in the last decade has more than quadrupled.

A recent petition to make changes to the road, in the aftermath of three fatalities in the last three months of 2016 gained almost 2,700 signatures and has been submitted to the Buckinghamshire County council.

The inquests into the deaths of Jacek Krzesaj who passed away on October 17 2016, Ayesha Farooq who passed away on October 19 and Joshua Cadell who passed away on Dcember 11, after being involved in accidents on the road, will be held this month.

Victoria Hunns-Clarke, the lady behind the petition, branded the notorious Black Park junction a death-trap, adding that even though 95% of accidents are caused by human error, the layout of the road allows for that human error to have fatal consequences.

"Black Park junction is the worst. There are too many cars from too many directions and people making U-turns where they are not allowed" she said.

Victoria has herself been in a near-miss at the junction and had to swerve into traffic to avoid a high-speed crash.

The Black Park junction was redesigned following the closure of a junction at Billet Lane in 2006/7. Since then the number of fatalities on the road has more than quadrupled, compared with the decade prior to the change, from 2 to 9.

The County Council argues that none of the fatalities have been directly linked with the closure of Billet Lane and that the number of 'slight injury collisions' over the same period has gone down from 15 to 2.

Councillor Malcolm Bradford who represents the ward in South Bucks District Council, as well as being the local parish councillor, says he has been campaigning for years about the roads safety and blames the county council for not investing in road safety.

"We feel like we are the bottom of the county..."

"As soon as you get to the Slough stretch of the road there are traffic lights at every junction, street lighting and a couple of speed cameras" said Mr Bradford.

"Once you cross the county border there is no such investment into making the road safer.

"The road is a rat-run between Slough and Uxbridge and anti-social driving is rife.

"We feel like we are the bottom of the county as we get no no funding or local transport for the community."

The County Council argues that the stretches of the road are not comparable, as the Slough section is much more urban while the George Green section is in the countryside and that such measures would not necessarily be appropriate there.

Since 2006 the county council has carried out seven road improvement schemes costing around £300,000 in total.

This includes hard landscaping to replace a grass kerb after an inquest ruled that the length of grass at the junction lead to poor visibility which was a contributor to a fatal collision at Wexham Park Lane in May 2014.

Mr Bradford said that maintenance of grass verges is a big issue and that he, as a councillor always has to pester the county council to cut the grass.

He also said that he is worried that the school bus pick-up point in the village has seen a number of accidents, most of which aren't reflected in the council's figures.

The data collected by the council and police is often limited to accidents that lead to injury, which can be as little as one in twelve, meaning the number collisions on the road may be much higher.

Mr Bradford has demanded action from the county council and police but has often been told that there is simply no money in the budget for more road improvements.

He says that the Department for Transport figures for the total cost of a road fatality to the tax payer, including the cost of emergency services, medical care and legal costs is around £1.9 million.

Given there have been nine casualties in the last decade, that means the estimated cost of fatalities on the two-mile stretch of road is £17.1 million, which he says could have been saved, had the council invested more in the first instance.

The latest accidents

Late on Friday February 3, a Mercedes car driven by a young driver had a lucky escape on the road as it ploughed into a woodland, miraculously avoiding any trees.

Later that weekend, on the morning of Sunday February 5, two cars collided at the Black Park junction leading to four injuries and serious damage to the vehicles.

Peter Chapman, Collision Investigation & Safety Schemes Officer for Transport for Buckinghamshire said:

"TfB are currently considering the most appropriate measures to be installed in 2017/18. No decision has been made on the final scheme.

"It has also been said by those affected by the collisions on the A412 that it is the most dangerous road in the county.

"Looking at reported injury collisions resulting in someone being killed or seriously injured there are other routes of similar length that have a similar or worse casualty record in the last 5 years.

"These include sections of the A40, A41, A413, A421 which have to be considered within the safety scheme budget for the whole county."

The County Council's petition response will be presented at the Wexham and Iver Local Area forum on February 16.