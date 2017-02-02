Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 59 year-old teacher in Bucks who worked in the UK for just one term was banned from teaching in England, having been found guilty of serious misconduct.

A professional conduct panel looked into several complaints against Miss Rossenberg during her one-term tenure at Bourne End Academy.

Miss Rossenberg was found guilty of making inappropriate physical contact by pushing a pupil, standing on another student's foot and pulling a student's hair.

She was also found guilty of describing a student with special needs as "thick"; saying "all they would do is sit there scratching their balls" about absent pupils; telling a student to "sit your black ass down on that chair"; making reference to a student having "nits" and referring to one or more students as "fat" and/or "ugly" and/or "gay".

The panel heard evidence from several pupils, the Deputy Head of the school and a teaching assistant.

(Photo: Mirrorpix - Matthew Horwood/Media Wales)

Miss Rossenberg had 20 years teaching experience in Australia but the Maths teacher position at Bourne End Academy was her first in England. She was employed from September 2015 to December 2015.

She did not cooperate with the proceedings and failed to return to the country to appear before the panel.

The panel were satisfied Miss Rossenberg used the phrase "sit your black ass down on that chair" to a white pupil. She had accepted telling the student to "sit your ass down on that black chair", but as the panel heard the chairs in the room were brown and the only black chairs were in the sixth form.

First hand accounts were also heard of her telling a pupil they have "nits", followed by a comment that her hands were dirty from the nits.

Miss Rossenberg had been charged with 'grabbing' a student by the arm to gain their attention but although the panel accepted that on "balance of probabilities there had been physical contact between them, there was not enough evidence to suggest "a degree of force" being used.

Following the pane's conclusions, the Secretary of State for Education banned Miss Rossenberg from teaching in England indefinitely, with no appeal available until three years from the order, on February 1, 2020.

"Ms Rossenberg has not expressed any remorse, regret or willingness to engage cooperatively with this process" the decision maker, Jayne Millions said.