An 81-year-old former doctor who was serving 18 years in prison for rape and indecent assault has been sentenced to four more years behind bars.

Michael Salmon was convicted of 14 counts of indecent assault at Reading Crown Court earlier this month and was sentenced yesterday (Monday December 19).

Salmon was a former doctor at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and worked there at the same time disgraced DJ Jimmy Savile raised funds there.

His latest conviction relates to attacks that took place while he worked as a consultant paediatrician in various hospitals in the county.

In February 2015, he was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault after a 5-week trial.

Salmon was struck off the medical register in 1991 after pleading guilty in December 1990 to three counts of indecent assault against young female patients.

It means he has now been convicted of a total of 28 serious sexual assaults against 20 children, which included indecent assault and rape, in three separate trials.

Salmon was a consultant paediatrician in the 1970s and 1980s, and has been described as ‘eminent and highly regarded’.

During his trial the court heard how Salmon was trusted by his child patients and by their parents.

Police said that in some cases the victims were afraid to report their concerns due to fear of not being believed due to Mr Salmon’s position in society.

But following his convictions in 1990 and 2015 and the ensuing media attention, a number of new victims came forward and made allegations.

This case heard allegations from 18 female victims and one male, aged between 8 and 15 at the time of the offences who had attended the hospital where he worked.

Not all were patients - two were people accompanying patients but had still been examined.

The jury found him not guilty of rape and not guilty of a further 11 counts of indecent assault.

His offences are not linked to Saville’s .