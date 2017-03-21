Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-mayor of Beaconsfield and his wife lobbied for change into the funding of cancer research at a Speaker’s House event.

Sandy Saunders, president of the board of trustees at Brain Tumour Research, urged MPs improve treatments for the thousands of people living with a brain tumour at the event on March 15.

Mr Saunders and his wife Rosemary lost their eldest daughter Diana to a brain tumour when she was just 42-years-old, leaving three young boys.

He said: “Our lives were devastated in 2002 when we lost Diana, just three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour.

“During that short time, I had tried everything I could to help, including ringing scientists, nerosurgeons, charities, treatments - anything.

“But there was nothing anyone could do. The sad thing is even today there still aren’t the treatments available to cure people diagnosed with aggressive brain tumours.

“More research is needed so fewer lives will be devastated by this dreadful disease. I want to see a day when cancer is no longer life-threatening, when the notion that cancer could be a killer is thought absurd.

“We must act to improve outcomes for patients and increase funding into brain tumour research.”

Buckingham MP John Bercow, long-standing patron of the charity, opened the State Rooms of Speaker’s House to patients, families, scientists, clinicians and supporters as they campaigned for change.

A host of famous names were at the event, which was held during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, including Debbie McGee, whose husband Paul Daniels died from a brain tumour a year ago on 17 March.

Mr Saunders set up the Diana Ford Trust before it merged with Brain Tumour Research in 2009.

It is celebrating a year of high-profile campaigning and is now part of the Government’s Task and Finish Working Group.

Sue Farrington Smith MBE, chief executive, said: “Many families continue to be torn apart watching their loved ones die of a brain tumour.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We have all seen how research investment into other forms of cancer has resulted in improved patient outcomes over recent decades.

“It is crucial that we significantly increase the investment in brain tumour research and offer hope for patients and their families.”

Visit www.braintumourresearch.org for more information.