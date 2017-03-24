Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 20 workers at Transport for Bucks (TfB) carried out overnight repair work on the A412 Denham.

The spring clean saw the team make pothole repairs, carry out small scale resurfacing and clear drainage channels - as well as cutting some new ones - from 8pm on Wednesday (March 22).

As a result of the investigations carried out to the drainage systems, only possible under a full road closure, more improvements will be scheduled later in the year.

Vegetation was also cleared to improve visibility for drivers, and road signs were cleaned, all in time to re-open the road at 5am ahead of the Thursday commute.

The team had also been in place earlier in the day, with lane closures only between 9.30am and 3.30pm to not disrupt traffic at peak hours.

Cabinet member for transportation at Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC), Mark Shaw, praised the team for their hard work and for using their initiative to multi task while the road was closed.

He said: “It’s great that the team managed to kill several birds with one stone, achieving so much and causing minimal disruption to local residents.

"It was really forward thinking of the local team to use their time and equipment efficiently and effectively, to give a really good service to the local community – I’d like to thank them for working through the night and making such an impact on the quality of the road.

"Well done all."

BCC recently announced that they were to spend £11million resurfacing the county's roads.

This overhaul was part of a £15.9m package of investment in road improvements in 2017/18.

More than 100 roads in Buckinghamshire will be surfaced in 2017-18, and preparatory work is due to start in early April followed by the main surfacing treatments from May onwards.