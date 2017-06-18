Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employment rates are at a joint record high and nearly 32 million people are now in work, according to new figures.

Statistics released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday (June 14) reveal that the number of people in work has never been higher since records began in 1971.

The employment rate stands at 74.8% and 31.95 million people are now in work – an increase of 372,000 on the year.

This rise has been driven by full time work with average weekly earnings up by 2.1% including bonuses.

Meanwhile there are 50,000 fewer out of work people with the unemployment remaining at its lowest rate since 1975 at 4.6%.

It is good news for women too as the female employment rate is at 70.2%, the joint highest ever recorded with nearly 15 million women in work.

And for 18-24-year-olds the unemployment rate is also at a joint record low of just 10.7%.

The ONS added that there are around 770,000 vacancies in the economy at any one time.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, David Gauke said: "This government wants to give everyone the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they live or their background.

“This is yet another strong set of record-breaking figures with employment up and unemployment down, fuelled by full-time opportunities.

“This is good news for families as we continue to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”

Separate figures also released earlier this week show 1.2 million claims have been made to Universal Credit (UC).

Of the 530,000 people now claiming UC, nearly 38% are in work.

Of the 460 UC claimants in the Beaconsfield constituency, 55 are 18-24-year-olds and of the 405 in Chesham and Amersham, 80 are in the younger category.

And in the Chiltern local authority, 80 of the 405 who claim UC are 18-24-year-olds with 310 claimaints in South Bucks, of which 45 are 18-24-year-olds.

The ONS say a slight increase in claimant count is down to more claims to UC. If claimants move into work, they may still eligible for housing benefit support, so their UC remains in payment.

But unemployment is still lower than it was in 2010.

For those looking for work, there are a number of events, campaigns and fairs planned.

· Recruitment Information Sessions in Aylesbury and High Wycombe Jobcentres have been held for prison wardens in Aylesbury prison. This is an on-going campaign.

· Rifles recruitment team will visit Aylesbury and High Wycombe during Armed Forces Week from June 19-23

· Carousel buses in High Wycombe have jobs subject to medicals. They are all undertaking route way learning and are practicing for Bus Theory test while waiting for provisional licences to be returned.

· There is a on-going national shortage of people working in the Care industry. Skills for Care will be visiting High Wycombe, Aylesbury and Chesham Jobcentres to upskill Work Coaches, to help them advise claimants, and this will be followed by Care job fairs in July for all sites.

· A new retirement village is opening in September 2018 in High Wycombe.

· Marsdens will be opening a new pub in October in the new Hughenden Quarter, High Wycombe.

· Cobham Wireless in Chesham will be making 32 redundancies in early July.

