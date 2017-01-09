Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The emergency stroke unit at Wexham Park Hospital has closed.

It means that as of January 1, patients will now have to travel to Wycombe General Hospital instead.

Frimley Park Hospital, Camberley, Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey and Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow are also still operating a hyper acute stroke unit.

But Wexham Park will have a new, 12 bed stroke rehabilitation unit with services which include physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, psychological support and occupational therapy.

The East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (EBCCG) says it is the culmination of two years of planning.

Local clinicians, patients, the public and the Stroke Association have been involved ‘from the start’.

The EBCCG says the plans aim to improve patients’ health after a stroke, with fast access to clot-busting treatment (thrombolysis) and 24-hour specialist stroke care and are in line with ‘recognised national best practice’.

Patients in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor would most likely be affected by the closure of the unit at Wexham Park.

The three east Berkshire CCGs are Bracknell and Ascot CCG, Slough CCG, and Windsor and Maidenhead CCG.

Dr Jackie McGlynn, one of the east Berkshire clinical commissioning groups’ stroke leads, said: “We believe these new arrangements will save lives in the years ahead.

“They will improve people’s quality of life after a stroke through maximising their chances of remaining independent at home.

“While we realise some families and carers may need to travel slightly further to visit their loved ones in a specialist stroke unit, it is important to us that local people receive the best possible care.”

How will the closure of the stroke unit affect you? Email our letters page at bucksnews@trinitysouth.co.uk.