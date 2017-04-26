Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called twice in one day to the same area of motorway after two crashes on the M25.

Firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured person following a two car crash on the clockwise carriageway of the motorway on Tuesday April 25.

The incident happened between junctions 15 (M4 interchange) and 16 (M40 interchange) at around 3.15pm.

Bucks and MK Fire tweeted at around 4pm yesterday: "Latest incident: Collision involving two cars, M25 clockwise between 15 (M4 interchange) and 16 (M40 interchange) One person injured."

Crews from Slough, Langley and an officer attended the collision.

Teams from Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield were called to a crash after two cars and a lorry had smashed into each other, at around 7.30pm.

No-one was trapped or injured following the collision on the anti-clockwise carriageway.