Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly pedestrian who died after being struck by a lorry in Bourne End has been named by coroners.

Hilary Haines, 69, of High Street, Great Missenden, was involved in a collision on Station Road on May 10.

Officers were called at 5.05pm to reports of the crash and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after.

The elderly woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Station Road was closed following the incident and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

An inquest into her death was opened on Wednesday, May 17, at Bucks Coroner's Court in Beaconsfield.

The date for the pre-inquest review has now been set as August 2.

Following the fatal collision, Sargent Mark Ashby of the Roads Policing department, based in Amersham police station, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

“If you have any information please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 quoting URN 1148 10/5."

Those who do not want to speak directly to police can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and those giving information will not go to court.