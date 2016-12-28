Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman died at the scene of a car accident on Boxing Day, involving four cars.

The crash took place on Amersham Road in Little Chalfont and the emergency services were called at roughly 12.15pm, with all three branches attending.

The 81 year-old lady, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being freed from the wreckage by the fire service.

The incident is believed to have taken place near the junction with Stony Lane, in the North-Eastern tip of the village.

Amersham Road was closed while the emergency services carried out an investigation, but was reopened later that day. Police have made no arrests.

Investigating officer PC Jordan Johnstone of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said:

“This incident has very sadly resulted in the death of a woman, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, to come forward and contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101.”