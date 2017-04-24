Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have died in a house fire in Holmer Green.

Bucks and MK Fire confirmed an elderly man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics this morning (Monday April 24).

Firefighters from High Wycombe and Beaconsfield were called to an end-of-terrace property in Skimmers Close at around 4am.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mick Osborne said: "Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with a serious fire on the first floor, and it was made clear that there may be people trapped inside.

"An elderly man and woman were quickly rescued by crews wearing breathing apparatus in extremely challenging conditions, but very sadly both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and the community.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known but at this early stage we believe there are no suspicious circumstances.

"A joint investigation with Thames Valley Police is underway to establish exactly what happened."

Crews will be returning to the area throughout the day to provide reassurance and offer safety checks to the local community.