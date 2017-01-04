Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man suffered life threatening injuries after he was hit by a van.

Emergency crews raced to Cryers Hill Road, High Wycombe, at around 7am this morning (Wednesday January 4).

The man, believed to be 80-years-old, was rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

An air ambulance was also called out.

His condition is not known.

A statement from the South Central Ambulance Service reads: "South Central Ambulance Service received a call at 07:01 to Cryers Hill Road to reports of a male hit by a van.

"We sent 2 ambulance crews, an ambulance officer, the emergency care response unit and an ambulance doctor who were assessing and treating the patient for life threatening injuries.

"He was treated at the scene by all our crews and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital accompanied by the doctor."

The road, which was closed while emergency services were at the scene, has since reopened.

More as we get it.