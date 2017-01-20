Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man was kicked and then had his wallet stolen from him in an attack on Marlow Road, High Wycombe.

The 65-year-old was walking along the road on Monday (January 16) at around 7pm when he was approached from behind by two men.

One of the robbers reached for the man's coat pockets and then the two men proceeded to kick the him, causing him to fall.

They then stole his wallet and ran away down Marlow Road towards the petrol station.

The victim was injured but did not require hospital treatment.

The first offender is described as Asian, between 25 and 26 years old, with a slim build and short black hair. He is described as wearing blue jeans and a short black jacket.

The second offender is also described as Asian, in his mid twenties, with a slim build and was also wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

PC Jonathan Harland, from High Wycombe police station, said: “This was an unprovoked and very frightening incident for the victim.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to come forward and contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

This is the third time a man was robbed in High Wycombe by two men described as Asian this week.

Two robbers approached a pedestrian on Priory Avenue and threatened him with a knife, who handed over his mobile phone and money on Wednesday (January 18).

And on Tuesday (Jan 17) a man was attacked and then robbed of his mobile phone in Rye Park.

There is no suggestion the crimes are linked, however.