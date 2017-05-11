Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raiders broke into an elderly man's house, attacked him and stole his valuables in the early hours of Sunday (May 7).

Intruders smashed rear patio doors to enter the house in Dukes Wood Avenue, Gerrards Cross, before assaulting the man in his seventies.

A watch was stolen from the man's wrist during the break-in, which happened at 12.10am.

The two thieves ran off and police believe they may have then used a motorbike to escape.

The elderly man was bruised on his arm and cut on his wrist during the attack but he did not require hospital treatment.

The robbers were both black, in their late twenties, about 6ft and were wearing black clothes.

One, or possibly both, were wearing the hoods up on their jackets.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the robbery.

Investigating officer, PC Louise Snodgrass, based at Taplow Local CID, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which relates to it, to please contact us.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170131011', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.