Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least nine people were injured in two separate crashes on the M40 over the Easter weekend.

The motorway faced fresh traffic chaos on Thursday afternoon (April 13) after a car hit a barrier on the motorway southbound.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross and High Wycombe were called to the motorway between junctions 2 (Beaconsfield) and 1a (M25 interchange) at around 1.15pm

One woman was injured but luckily no one was trapped, and firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service.

Eight people were injured following a four car crash on Saturday (April 15) afternoon.

Three girls, two women and three men were injured after the collision between junctions 2 (Beaconsfield) and 1a (M25 interchange).

Crews from Beaconsfield and High Wycombe were called out at around 6.10pm and used a first aid kit and an environmental protection kit.

And earlier that afternoon a man was left in the care of the ambulance service following a crash between a motorbike and a bicycle.

Firefighters from Amersham were called to the junction of Drydell Lane and Pednor Road, Chesham, at around 3.30pm.

But two lanes on the M25 anti-clockwise had to be shut on Thursday afternoon after a car hit an HGV between junctions 16-17.

Highways England warned that motorists could expect delays of up to 45 minutes on the motorway following the crash.

Delays were backed up junction 18 as drivers hit the roads for Easter.