A drunken thug from Buckinghamshire with a "truly breathtaking list of previous convictions" has had his jail sentence for assault slashed by appeals court judges.

Craig Birch of Lester Grove, Hazlemere was on a night out in High Wycombe last July when he "launched a vicious and cowardly attack" on a shopper that left him unconscious for minutes.

Birch had been haded a 32 month prison sentence over the attack in September by Aylesbury Crown Court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The appeals court reduced this term to 2 years.

Judge Paul Batty QC of the London Appeals Court said there was bad blood between the victim and the attacker and that Birch had managed to corner his victim in a shop.

He then added "Birch walked up to him and delivered a mighty blow to the side of his head that caused his victim to fall to the floor and lose consciousness for two to three minutes".

The judge also said that Birch had a "truly breathtaking list of previous convictions" and that the crime involved a "significant degree of premeditation".

Despite the judge, sitting alongside Lady Justice Sharp and Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, commenting on the savagery of the attack, they rules that Birch's sentence was "manifestly excessive".