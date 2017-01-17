Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a Mercedes which crashed half-way up a barn in Seer Green has been handed a driving band and fines by Wycombe Magistrates Court for drink driving.

Samuel Holmes, 22, of Three Households crashed into the wood and brick building at 4.55 am on Tuesday December 22 and was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit in connection with the incident.

Mr Holmes' car was the only one involved in the incident and he was bailed before appearing at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday January 11.

He has been banned from driving for 20 months, although he has been given the option to decrease the ban by 20 weeks if he attends a course about the dangers of drink driving.

Alongside the ban he was fined £461 over the incident and had to pay sosts to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a victim surcharge of £46. This brings the total fines to £592.

The crash took place on the corner of Newbarn Lane and Rawlings Lane, both of which have an average property price of well over £1 million.